VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Getting ready for fun and live music at this year’s Red River Rhythm.

The Red River Rhythm will be at the Santa Rosa Roundup Area Saturday, July 3, starting at 4 p.m.

Enjoy food trucks and concessions, bounce houses, mechanical bull, mini train, and fireworks starting about 9:30 or when it’s dark. Throughout the day enjoy live music so bring your lawn chairs and coolers.

Admission is one dollar and the cooler fee is $20.

For more visit the City of Vernon’s Facebook page.