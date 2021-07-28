Red River Valley Dance Association to host annual ‘Roaring Twenties’ dance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Put on your dancing shoes and join the Red River Valley Dance Association for its annual ‘Roaring Twenties’ dance.

The dance will take place Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Square Dance Land, 812 Travis Street.

Square dancing is a family-oriented, fun activity and provides exercise and entertainment for all ages!

Admission for non-square dancers and spectators. Square and round dance lessons are offered throughout the year by local clubs.

For more information on Texas State Federation of Square & Round Dancers click here. Information on Red River Valley Dance association click here.