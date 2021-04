WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Time is running out to sign up for Camp Fire’s 27 annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament is set for Friday, April 23.

It starts at one at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett and the entry free is $75.

Registration ends this Thursday.

If you are interested in playing, you can call (940) 322-5209.