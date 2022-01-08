Registration open for Backdoor Theatre’s Theatre School

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a child who’s interested in taking the stage or being behind the scenes, registration is now open for Backdoor Theatre’s Theatre School for the spring semester.

Classes start Monday, January 10, and run through March 8.

Groups will be divided up by elementary, middle and high school ages. All three classes will be learning more about auditioning, stage presence and character development.

They’ll also learn about technical skills like directing, costuming and stage lighting.

Thanks to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, Backdoor Theatre will be able to reduce tuition fees for every student. Tuition is only $100 per student.

To register for the school, or for extra financial help with registration, check out their website here.