NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming mobile office hours in Nocona hosted by congressional staff.

The hours will be Tuesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Justin Building on Clay Street in Nocona.

Constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide. If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, they are asked to bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.