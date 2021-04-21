‘Restore Our Earth’ exhibition continues at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Juanita Harvey School of Visual Art at Midwestern State University presents the two-part immersive exhibition ‘Restore Our Earth’ throughout April.

The exhibition consists of an online exhibition and projected installation in the windows of Moffett Library.

The exhibition’s intention is to capture the audience’s views and concerns for the environment.

Elizabeth B. Hawley, resident of Wichita Falls, juried the exhibitions.

“Over the years and in various countries, I’ve et eyes upon and studied exquisite works of art. Art draws me toward it, whether I am fond or not of the subject or the method,” Hawley said in her juror statement.

“Again, and again, I’ve seen artists as relevant in their communities; they serve as healers, as creators of conduits to emotions people might not otherwise experience. In ‘Restore Our Earth,’ the message’s relevance is all-encompassing because we all share this planet.”

38 artist and 45 artworks were submitted by students, staff, and faculty from campus.

The online gallery can be viewed by clicking here.