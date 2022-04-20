WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and a party for the planet will be held right in Wichita Falls.

The River Bend Nature Center will host the celebration, which includes storytime and a nature hike for Pre-K kids. It also includes a guided nature trail tour with a master naturalist and a River Bend animal show for all ages.

There will also be all-day activity stations in the conservatory.

It’s all happening at RBNC on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $6. Children, Seniors, Military and Students tickets cost $5, and children 1 and Under and RBNC members are free.

Find the day’s schedule at River Bend’s website here.