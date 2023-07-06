WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — River Bend Nature Center is hosting a fun 21-and-up event for science lovers in the community.

Sip N’ Science will teach attendees all they want to know about the Fascinating Fungi around us, with a guest lecturer from Midwestern State University and plenty of drinks and snacks.

The event will be Friday, July 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the nature center. Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Register for the event here.

Charisma Thrash: So Jennica Lambert now is joining us from the River Bend Nature Center to tell us more about their upcoming event Sip N’ Science. Okay. Two words that I’m interested in: sipping and science, so why don’t you break that down for us?

Jennica Lambert: Yeah. So this is a relatively new program. Our next Sip N’ Science is going to be about Fascinating Fungi. So if you’re like, ‘Well, that sounds really lame.’ You should- it’s not lame.

Fungus is literally everywhere. It is on our bodies. It is in the soil, it’s in the air, it’s in the food we eat deliberately. It makes insects zombies. I mean, it’s insane. It’s the reason plants can absorb nitrogen. I mean, it’s literally, it’s one of the most important things around us that we- I mean, how many, I don’t know. Do you know anything about it?

So we- we recruited our local professor, Dr. Jim Masuoka, who is a mycologist, to come talk to you about it. It’s going to be awesome.

Charisma Thrash: Okay. So now we got the science, right? And I know that you’re breaking that down, but why can we sip with science? I want to know about that.

Jennica Lambert: So how this event is struc-. Sorry, how this event is structured- I inhaled my own- I don’t even know what that was. Anyway, you come in, there’s a beverage table with wine and beer, and there’s also snacks and hors d’oeuvres and stuff that you can eat. And then you come sit down and basically we spend an hour entertaining you.

So not only will you be eating and drinking, but you’ll also be entertained and be learning something about, you know, about a topic you didn’t know much about. So this is the third installment of this program.

It’s the 21st. You don’t have to- you can come to one or any. They’re all very different. It’s 6:30 to 8:30, it’s $25 if you’re a member and $20 if you’re not. And if you’ve never been to River Bend, this is a wonderful opportunity to come, especially if you don’t like children because it’s only for 21 and up.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, so, right, so there is age restrictions. They are 21 and up.