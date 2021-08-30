Riverstar Casino to host blood drive

Events
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverstar Casino will be hosting a blood drive in the Tribal Blood Drive Challenge.

Riverstar Casino located at 11801 E2160 Rd in Terral, OK, will host a blood drive in their conference room on Tuesday, September 7 from 1 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

All donors will receive a Bigfoot t-shirt and their choice of a ticket to Science Museum, Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O.

In addition to a free t-shirt and ticket, donors will receive a Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar test. This test can help monitor diabetes risk. This test will be for a limited time only.

To schedule, an appointment contact Carli Sappington or visit obi.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News