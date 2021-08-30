Riverstar Casino to host blood drive

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverstar Casino will be hosting a blood drive in the Tribal Blood Drive Challenge.

Riverstar Casino located at 11801 E2160 Rd in Terral, OK, will host a blood drive in their conference room on Tuesday, September 7 from 1 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

All donors will receive a Bigfoot t-shirt and their choice of a ticket to Science Museum, Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O.

In addition to a free t-shirt and ticket, donors will receive a Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar test. This test can help monitor diabetes risk. This test will be for a limited time only.

To schedule, an appointment contact Carli Sappington or visit obi.org.