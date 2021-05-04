Royal Estates of WF to honor unsung heroes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Royal Estates of Wichita Falls will be hosting an outdoor event to honor local heroes over the past year.

A Royal Salute to Loyalty will be held on Tuesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BBQ and live music will be at the event to honor the Wichita Falls Health Department, Meals on Wheels, Hawk Pharmacy, Eagle Pharmacy, Food Bank, and Boomtown Pharmacy.

Royal Estates is asking anyone wanting to attend to RSVP by May 12. Email lsharp@seniorlifestyle.com or agresham@seniorlifestyle.com

You can follow Royal Estates on their Facebook Page.

All recommended social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.