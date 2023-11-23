WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As bellies fill up and families give thanks this holiday season, Ruben’s House of Classics is hoping to extend the joy of giving to kids across the county.

Folks down at Ruben’s House of Classics plan to host their second-year Toy Drive on Saturday, December 2, 2023, and they’re asking all of Santa’s local helpers to help spread some Christmas cheer.

Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the shop at 417 Indiana Avenue.

Stop by from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to ensure local children at Communities in Schools, First Step and other nonprofits have an exciting and magical holiday season.

Plus, enjoy the sights and sounds of classic cars and motorcycles from nearby car clubs and solo riders.

For more information on how you can make a difference in Texoma kids this Christmas, call (940) 285-5189.