WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A free rural health symposium coming up gives healthcare professionals a chance to network and earn continuing education credits.

The North Central Area Health Education Center will host speakers from around the country on the latest with Medicare, Medicaid, waivers, recruitment, worker retention and dementia that will affect rural healthcare facilities.

The symposium will be held Thursday, April 28, at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All in attendance will receive at least four free hours of continuing education credits for their licensure.

Register for the symposium here.