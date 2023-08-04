RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Another community around Texoma is having their own Watermelon Festival this month.

The 78th Annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival will be held Saturday, August 12, at Jeff Davis Park.

The festival features 125 arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a car show, carnival and, of course, watermelon sold by the slice all day. Free watermelon will even be given out around 4 p.m.

If you want to be a little active, a 10K will kick off at 7, along with a 5K starting at 7:15 a.m. The official festival’s opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m.

The event is free to attend, and parking is also free.

