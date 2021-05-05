S-5! Manufacturing to host job fair

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma manufacturing plant will be hosting a job fair this weekend.

S-5! Manufacturing in Iowa Park together with Spherion Staffing & Recruiting agency will host a job fair on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the manufacturing facility’s parking lot located at 500 W. Hwy St. in Iowa Park.

They will be hiring for multiple positions for all shifts.

Some of the positions available include hiring assemblers, punch press operators, CNC operators, CNC saw and robotic welder operators and packer/QC inspectors for weekend, day and night shifts.

Call 940-696-2665 or visit Spherion Wichita Falls on their Facebook page.

Since 1992, S-5! has been an authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!’s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and conceal-fix metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide. S-5!’s award-winning manufacturing facility utilizes state-of-art equipment and automation certified to ISO 9001-15 quality assurance standards. The facility is experiencing growth with a 20,000+ square foot expansion underway to double its production capacity.