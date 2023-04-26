SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — Saint Jo’s 18th Bullfest is coming back to Montague County.

The Saint Jo Riding Club Arena will be holding the event Saturday, May 6. Mutton busting starts at 7, and bull riding starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be bought in advance at Conoco One stop, Fuel World and The Boot Store in Nocona for $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets bought at the gate will be $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Carney Porter: Well Johnny Locke is joining us now to tell us about the upcoming Bullfest. Thank you so much for being here today.

Johnny Locke: Well, thanks for having us. We’re really excited about this year’s event. I mean, this would be the first time we’ve went to Saint Joe, the Saint Joe community and the Riding club has just welcome – opened arms for us to come over there. And we’d like for it to be extra special. And we want people to come early, stay late.

We have something for everybody. Sign up for the mutton bustings early. So come up early and sign your kids up. At 8:00, the real event’s going to happen. And that’s the prayer, the national anthem. We’re patriotic people. You know, this bull deal is pretty awesome. I mean, they’re like my kids and their grandkids. My name’s on this deal, but I’m a little bitty fish. I mean, there’s lots of partners in this.

We’re really tickled to have Shannon (indistinguishable) and TBR. His bulls are outstanding. You’re going to get to see a few of them. Dale Lyons with the Big L Rodeo. I tell people, the closer you stay to the Big L, the better off you are. Dale is a legend in the game, has a great rodeo company. A lot of rodeos, y’all support Dale Lyons. I mean, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if Dale Lyons hadn’t took me under his wing 20 years ago or however long, it’s been forever.

Carney Porter: Right.

Johnny Locke: But Dale Lyons is awesome, you know. And I- I’m looking forward to going to Saint Jo.

Carney Porter: You’ve got a lot of performances, too. We have someone who’s going to perform as well.

Johnny Locke: We’ve got Colton Rice after our event, it’s free. It don’t cost anything extra. We’ll put him on a trailer in the arena, like a concert. If you want to dance, walk over to the dance lab, you know. But the main event’s the bull deal, and we got great bulls. We’re going to have a bounty bull. When the event’s over, we got one more contestant going to get on a bounty bull for $2,000 prize.

You know, it’s going to be excellent. You can buy your tickets in advance in Nocona at fenoglio boots. I got my fenoglio boots on now – that’s a great company. They’re American-made. Everybody needs to support America.

Carney Porter: Absolutely.

Johnny Locke: You know and with Conoco One Stop, the Fuel World all in Nocona, you save $5 a ticket. That’s a 30% savings, and in Saint Jo it’s at the gas station – 30% savings. That’s $5 a ticket. And we want our tickets cheap enough everybody can afford to come. And we got Zimmerer Kubota out of Gainesville. That’s the first time we’ve had them. Advance tickets over there.

Carney Porter: Yeah. So make sure you get those tickets, and we’ll have that information for you on our website. Thank you so much for joining us, Johnny. We appreciate you. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.