WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local salsa connoisseurs are ready to reveal Wichita Falls’ best salsa chef with bushels of ripe tomatoes, cilantro, onions and jalapenos.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association is partnering with Texoma Community Credit Union to host the Salsa Showdown this Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization said in a press release.

All salsa lovers are invited to attend the Salsa Showdown on the corner of 8th and Austin and vote for their favorite flavors.

The event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. the competition will start at 9 a.m., where attendees can taste and vote for their favorite salsas.

Once they’ve voted, attendees can purchase salsas from the vendors or shop for ingredients for their own fresh salsas at local farmers’ tables.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, food trucks and several giveaways. Local musician Jason Montgomery will perform at the event from 9 a.m. to noon.

Community leaders and local celebrities will judge the vendors’ salsas, and the awards will be presented at 12:15 p.m.

For more information on the Salsa Showdown and its vendors, visit The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association’s Facebook.