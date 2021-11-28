Santa House returns to the Kell House Museum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa and Company invite you for a visit to their Texas home for the Holidays at Santa House at the Kell House Museum.

Santa’s own elves will guide visitors of all ages through a magical Christmas wonderland, including the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse, Part III”, a visit with Santa himself, a stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a cookie and then step into Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home.

Starting Wednesday, December 1, and ending Friday, December 10, guests can buy tickets at $5 per person.

The hours for the event are as follows:

Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Groups are taken through the house every 15 minutes.

Families are strongly encouraged to buy advance tickets and to utilize evening and weekend hours due to the number of school groups that visit during the week.

Buy tickets online here.

For more information or to make group reservations, contact the Kell House at (940) 723-2712 or Kellhouse1909@yahoo.com