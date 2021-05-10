Santa Rosa Roundup Parade happening Wednesday

WILLBARGER CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Santa Rosa Roundup Parade will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Vernon, TX.

The the theme of the parade is “History in the Making” as the Santa Rosa Roundup celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Line up for the parade starts at 3:00 p.m. with a start time of 4:00 p.m.

For information & entry form please contact Susie Johnston with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce at 940-552-2564 or email chamber@vernoncoc.org

The Santa Rosa Roundup is a PRCA rodeo featuring legendary stock and professional cowboys and cowgirls, featuring the world-famous Santa Rosa Palomino Club.

Santa Rosa Roundup is located in the historical Santa Rosa Rodeo Grounds on Highway 283 South. E. Paul Waggoner started the first Santa Rosa Roundup in 1946.