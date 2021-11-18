Santa’s Mailbox returns to MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department has brought back Santa’s Mailbox for this Christmas season.

Children of all ages can send letters to Santa in the colorful mailbox located next to the flagpole at the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

Please include a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope, and Santa will personally answer each letter.

Santa’s Mailbox will be available from November 19, to December 17, 2021, at MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, located at 3400 Taft.

For additional information, please contact the Parks and Recreation office at (940) 761-7490.