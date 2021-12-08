Sealed Air employees donate over 100 gifts to Salvation Army

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 100 Angel Tree gifts were given to the Salvation Army from Sealed Air employees in Iowa Park.

The Salvation Army picked up 115 gift bags, 20 bicycles and a new twin bed donated by a local furniture store.

The Sealed Air employees previously partnered with CASA for their Angel Tree program that benefitted foster kids.

At noon on Wednesday, December 8, Majors Kim and Roxanne brought the Salvation Army truck to the Sealed Air plant in Iowa Park, where employees helped load the truck.