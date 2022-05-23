SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Rocket enthusiasts and fliers from Texas and surrounding states will gather in Seymour for the Second Annual Texas Shootout.

Hosted by Tripoli North Texas, they’ll spend two days launching rockets into the sky.

Some will even build their rocket from scratch, while several others will get close to the new FAA approved 30,000 foot waiver limit.

Last year, they had more than 70 launches on Saturday alone and they’re expecting even more this year.

It’s happening Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, May 30, from 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.