WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Visitors have the chance to see history come alive this weekend at the annual Fort Belknap Days located just outside of Graham, Texas.

Attendees will be able to walk among soldiers from military posts across the state, witness artillery demonstrations from a full battery, and experience frontier life firsthand.

This event will take place from October 22 through 23, with October 22 being an Education Day, inviting schools to attend. All schools are welcome to attend but must call to set up arrival and departure times.

Saturday, October 23 will be open for the public to enjoy 19th-century demonstrations at Fort Belknap.

There is no fee to attend this event and vendors will be on site.

Parking will be at the back of the Fort on the softball field.

More information about this event can be found on Fort Belknap’s website.