WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cement your 2024 goals and start the new year off right with Project Texoma’s upcoming Vision Board Party.

In an inspiring evening of self-expression and transformation, the Vision Board Party promises a creative session of crafting personalized vision boards to help residents turn their dreams into reality, according to the website.

Set with essential supplies, snacks and treats, participants are also invited to bring their own beverages for a personal flare.

Set to happen on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m., all are welcome to set their goals in a social setting at Crashworks STEAM Studio at 900 Indiana Ave.

There are only 60 seats available, and for $25 per person, they can be purchased online.