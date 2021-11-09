Sheppard Air Force Base celebrating big anniversary milestone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In addition to Veteran’s Day this week, Sheppard Air Force Base is getting ready to mark a big milestone.

Sheppard is the Air Force’s premier training installation producing thousands of graduates annually and is home to the 82nd training wing and the 80th flying training wing.

The base will host its host events for its 80 year anniversary Wednesday celebrating 80 years of combat capable airmen.

The celebration will include a 5K run at 2 p.m., an international soccer challenge at 3 p.m. and food and fireworks at 5:30 p.m.