Sheriff Duke’s 5th Annual Dynamite Chili Fest to benefit Memorial Project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again! Mark your calendars for Sheriff Duke’s 5th Annual Dynamite Chili Fest.
The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 5 at the Elks Lodge located on Seymour Highway.
The event will feature a CASI sanctioned Chili Cook-off as well as a Bean Cook-off!
There will also be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, baked goods, and tons of fun for the family!
Chili options available for the public to purchase will include:
- Chili Bowl, $4
- Hot Dog, $2.50
- Chili Dog, $4
- Frito Chili Pie, $5
All proceeds from the event will go to the Memorial Project which honors falls deputies and firefighters in Wichita County.