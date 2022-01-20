Sheriff Duke’s 5th Annual Dynamite Chili Fest to benefit Memorial Project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again! Mark your calendars for Sheriff Duke’s 5th Annual Dynamite Chili Fest.

The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 5 at the Elks Lodge located on Seymour Highway.

The event will feature a CASI sanctioned Chili Cook-off as well as a Bean Cook-off!

There will also be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, baked goods, and tons of fun for the family!

Chili options available for the public to purchase will include:

  • Chili Bowl, $4
  • Hot Dog, $2.50
  • Chili Dog, $4
  • Frito Chili Pie, $5

All proceeds from the event will go to the Memorial Project which honors falls deputies and firefighters in Wichita County.

