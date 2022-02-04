WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff Duke’s Chili Cookoff has been postponed with a new date of March 19, due to the aftermath of winter weather that hit Texoma.

In a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, officials explain that due to icy roads and temperatures below freezing it was not safe to hold the event.

The event will feature a CASI sanctioned Chili Cook-off as well as a Bean Cook-off!

There will also be live music, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, baked goods, and tons of fun for the family!

Chili options available for the public to purchase will include:

Chili Bowl, $4

Hot Dog, $2.50

Chili Dog, $4

Frito Chili Pie, $5

All proceeds from the event will go to the Memorial Project which honors falls deputies and firefighters in Wichita County.