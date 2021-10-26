SICK Ministries to host Trunk Or Treat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 12 Step Recovery Program of Texoma Cowboy Church, is hosting an event that’s fun and safe for the whole family.

S.I.C.K. Ministries is set to host a Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2100 9th Street.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 30, beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m.

Bring the kids, as there will be candy available for kids to collect as they go from trunk to trunk.

If you’d like to fill your car up with candy and decorate it to be in the Trunk-Or-Treat, you’re welcome to do so.