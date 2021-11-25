Small Business Saturday takes over Downtown Farmers Market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shopping local keeps taxes low by putting money back into the pockets of other community members.

That’s one of the goals of Small Business Saturday.

You can get your shop small checklist completed over at the Wichita Falls Famers Market.

They will have more than 50 local vendors, giveaways, pony rides for the kids, live music and, of course, Saint Nick himself will be making an appearance.

Santa will be available for photos, too.

Small Business Saturday at the Market starts at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 2 p.m.