WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As all eyes are turned to the sky for the upcoming eclipse, the City of Wichita Falls is planning a special solar celebration for all to attend.

The Wichita Falls Public Library will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Party this Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., during prime viewing hours of the annular eclipse.

All those anticipating the eclipse are welcome to attend the viewing party, which will also feature music, food trucks, games, yoga, a costume contest and more at the library at 600 11th Street.

Plus, awesome prizes will be awarded to the best costume of any kind.

This all-ages event is free and open to all community members, according to a press release from the city.

According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from Earth, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon. While Texomans won’t see the “ring of fire,” which is typically characteristic of annular eclipses, viewers will have a deep partial view with a magnitude of 95.6%, officials with the city stated.

Free solar eclipse safety glasses will be provided to attendees while supplies last as viewing the eclipse unprotected can be quite dangerous and result in severe injury and equipment damage.

To learn more about the Solar Eclipse Party, visit the Wichita Falls Public Library’s Facebook page.

If you’re unable to witness the annular eclipse in person, watch NASA’s livestream, found on their website.