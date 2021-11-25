Soups and Socks to help feed homeless in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Third time’s a charm, that’s what organizers say as they prepare to serve those homeless in our community this holiday season.

The annual Project Texoma: Soups and Socks feeds homeless men, women, and children in a holiday celebration at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

The event also helps provide blankets, socks, toiletries, canned goods, and much much more to those who need them most.

Soups and Socks will be Saturday, December 18, but they are in need of donations of socks, blankets, toiletries, or monetary donations now.

Contact KFDX’s very own Shatanya Clarke or Brandon Cooper to donate.

You can reach Shatanya at (954) 643-7646 and Brandon at (940) 923-1081. You can also send donations by Zelle to Shatanya or Cashapp Brandon at $BDCooper21.