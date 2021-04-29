WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southern Grit Advocacy fundraising to support personal safety and prevention education for K-12 grade students.

The organization will have t-shirts available for a donation at Regeneration Boutique at 2611 Plaza Parkway on Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can also join the newly forming cycling team. The Team Grit North Texas is open to riders of all ages and all skill levels. There is still plenty of time to train for the HHH ride in August or riders can chose their own ride.

For more you can visit Southern Grit Advocacy’s Facebook page.