WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southern Grit Advocacy will be hosting a sextortion prevention workshop for parents.

The event will be held Thursday, July 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Corner located at 1301 10th St.

Parents will learn about how they can help their teen(s) to be safe online.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resources will be presented by Southern Grit and Community Education Partner.

If you’d like to attend, Southern Grit is asking to RSVP by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Call 940-264-4748 or email info@southergritadvocacy.org to reserve your spot.

Visit the Southern Grit Advocacy website for more information.