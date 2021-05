WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Southside Baptist Church of Wichita Falls will hold a fish fry fundraiser to raise money to send youth group members to church camp.

The fundraiser starts Saturday, June 5, at 6 p.m. and is located at 2210 Holliday Road in Wichita Falls.

Guests will be given a meal of fried catfish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. The meal will only cost what you’re willing to donate.

This is the last fundraiser before the kids leave for church camp starting June 13.