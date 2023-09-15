WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Southside Youth Senter’s Community Fall Festival is coming up in October.

The annual festival and costume giveaway will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

The costume giveaway goes from 5 to 7, and the fall festival goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Children will be able to pick up a free costume to enjoy for fall season.

There will be food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games and a petting zoo.

Admission to the event is free. The food trucks and concessions will be priced by the vendors.