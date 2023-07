WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A night of dancing and fun is happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

The Old-Fashioned Barn Dance is happening Saturday, July 29, at the Red River Valley Dance Association building located at 812 Travis Street.

From 7 to 10 p.m., attendees will get the chance to dance old-fashioned moves, like the Virginia Reel, the Grand Colonel Spin, Oh! Susannah and more.

Cost to attend is only $10.