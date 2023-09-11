WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to take to the dance floor as a square dancing pro, now is your chance.

Monday evening, September 11, 2023, the Red River Valley Dance Association is hosting a one-stop workshop for all things square dancing, and you do-si-don’t want to miss out!

Everyone 12 years old and up is welcome to join the RRVA at the workshop at 7 p.m. at 812 Travis Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

The organization said that if you can walk, you can square dance. They will have qualified instructors teaching step-by-step instructions on how to properly square dance. According to RRVA, you will be dancing the very first evening.

If you can’t attend the workshop, however, the organization’s official square dancing lessons will begin on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The lessons will continue for 14 weeks and cost $5 per person at the door.

For more information, visit their website. According to RRVA, they also have officials standing by to answer questions via Facebook Messenger.