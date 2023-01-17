WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival is returning this year as a full festival.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration hasn’t been a full festival since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will be held Saturday March 11, from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $10 for military and students, $15 at the gate and free for children 12 and under.

The location of the event has also changed. This year, the festival grounds are on Ohio Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets.

The festival includes a full line up of live music for the day. Organizers have said the recognizable headliner will be announced in the coming week.

The festivities will kick off with the Downtown Dash 5K that begins an hour before the gates open. Registration for the 5K includes a 2023 Downtown Dash 5K shirt.

The money raised from the St. Patrick’s Day Festival will go toward Downtown Wichita Falls Development.