St. Patricks Day Vendor Bash will take place in Wichita Falls at Big Blue on March 18.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While St. Patrick’s Day is Friday you can continue to celebrate into the weekend in Wichita Falls.

On Saturday, March 18, you can check out the St. Patrick’s Vendor Bash. The one-day event is going to be held at Big Blue in Wichita Falls.

There will be something for everyone including tacos, breakfast, bbq, virtual reality mobile gaming, live performances, shopping, art, kids’ activities, and so much more.

The downtown bash starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. and admission is free.