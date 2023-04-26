WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Straight Street Ministries is holding an open house fundraiser to raise money for their youth programs.

The fundraiser will be happening Thursday, April 27, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 1100 Indiana Avenue.

There’s a 52-card drawing at $150 per ticket. Packages include a shrimp/crawfish boil, spa days and more.

Carney Porter: Well, joining us now is Shana Jackson and Angela Stahler, and they’re here to tell us all about Straight Street’s upcoming fundraiser. Thank you all so much for being here today. So tell us a little bit about Straight Street and what that organization does for the community.

Shana Jackson: Well, Straight Street is a safe place. It’s a safe Christian environment for at-risk youth ages 11 to 18. And we consider an at-risk youth, someone who is if they’re not in an environment of a caring adult, and if an adult doesn’t step in, then they will most likely hurt themselves or someone else.

Carney Porter: Right. And I know you have some a great event coming up that will kind of help towards bettering that community and those kiddos. What can you tell us about that?

Angela Stahler: Sure. The event is tomorrow night or tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:30. It’s a come and go event from 4:30 to 7:00. We’d love to have everyone come down, check out the facility. It’s a great place to keep these kiddos safe on Friday and Saturday nights.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. And I know you have something cool, it’s something I’ve never heard of. It’s a 52-card drawing. It’s like a deck of cards. So how does that system work? How will that go about?

Angela Stahler: Sure. We have three packages, and one of our packages are already sold out. Package two and three still have some chances available. So give us a call or text. And basically there’s 52 chances for each package and we’re going to draw tomorrow night. The winner of each three of those. And we’ll also have some door prizes and raffle prizes tomorrow night as well.

Carney Porter: That sounds like a great time. And what are you all looking forward to about the event?

Shana Jackson: We’re just looking for the community to come out and actually see the facility. It’s such a wonderful place for the youth to come to. There’s basketball courts, they can play football, pool, all kinds of things to keep them off the streets.

Carney Porter: Yeah, it sounds like a great time for them, and it’s a great place for them to enjoy each other’s company as well and as well as that safe haven. Like we said, it’s happening, goodness, tomorrow already April 27, from 4:30 to 7. It’s come and go off of Indiana Avenue. For more information, just head on over to our website. Thank you, ladies, so much for joining us.

Angela Stahler: Thank you.

