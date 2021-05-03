Student job fair to be held at Vernon College

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person student job fair for college students seeking flexible employment.

Local business will be represented at the job fair and are ready to hire.

The job fair will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on May 5.

The job fair will be at the Vernon College Century City Atrium on 4105 Maplewood Ave.

The job fair is free and no registration is required.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a job fair, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas at 940-322-1801 extension 102.