Summer begins at Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Farmer’s Market in Downtown Wichita Falls is starting its summer season with a party.

More than 45 vendors will be set up at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Saturday, May 1. The Summer Kickoff at The Market party starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. The market is located at 8th and Ohio.

There will be a musical performance by Patrick Boston and food available for purchase from Hungry J’s Pizza, Kona Ice, and Melton’s Roadside BBQ.

Stop by the Farmer’s Market this Saturday for food, music, and shopping.