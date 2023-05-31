In an effort to promote nutrition and wellness throughout the community, the Wichita Falls Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will host their first ever “Summer Kickoff” Friday, June 2.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an effort to promote nutrition and wellness throughout the community, the Wichita Falls Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will host their first ever “Summer Kickoff.”

The kickoff is planned for Friday, June 2, at the Lucy Park Log Cabin located at 100 Sunset Drive.

The event will feature several community organizations, such as the Food Bank, Animal Services and McGruff the Crime Dog. There will also be games played on-site with a chance to win prizes and much more.

Bottled water will be offered for attendees to stay cool throughout the event.

Every family that visits 12 or more tables gets a one-time day pass to the city pool this summer. The program is free for the entire family.

For more information, visit the Wichita Falls WIC Facebook page.