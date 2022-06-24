WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a fan of Japanese animation, or anime, a large convention is being held this weekend at Sikes Senter Mall.

The organizers for Super Anime Fest have planned for some of the top voice actors to be there for a meet and greet. They’ll also be available to sign autographs for an additional fee.

There will also be a $500 Cash Cosplay Giveaway.

The convention will be Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from noon until 6 p.m. at the mall.

Weekend passes are $10 for children ages 5 to 12 and $15 for adults.

Find more information here.