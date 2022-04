WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Registration is open for the 2022 Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run.

The off-road adventure starts in Lucy Park and winds along the Wichita River, past the Falls, through Camp Fillers and back to Lucy Park.

Fierce obstacles and mud-riddled trails stand between you and vicTHORy.

If you think you’re tough enough, you can test your THOR-titude on Saturday, April 30.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m.

To register, click here.