WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Aiming to “Tackle Hunger” in the community, we at KFDX have partnered with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Supermarkets to feed hungry Fallstown folks.

Now, residents can easily make a difference by dropping off non-perishable food items in the donation bins at the front of United Supermarket in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

Support the morning team, Carney and Jalen, or our evening team, Darrell and Lauren, in a friendly competition to see who can collect the most food donations.

While the head-to-head battle is all in good fun, this partnership is all about making it as simple as possible for locals to contribute to the fight against hunger.

“I think it’s huge for the community. I really do,” United Supermarket Regional Vice President Allen Smith said. “I think that any time that they have the opportunity to give back to those that maybe not have the products, the food, the things in their houses that they need, I think this is a good opportunity for them to be able to do that.”

The Tackle Hunger drive will last all month, until February 1.

Stay tuned on Texoma’s Homepage as we update you all month long with which team is ahead of the race.