WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A year after a racial comment sparked Taco Fest, the event will return for a second year.

Taco Fest 2022 is Saturday, July 23, starting at noon at Bud Daniel Park.

The event is a fundraiser for Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative and funds raised will go to scholarships for students from Wichita Falls and surrounding area who will continue their education, and educational programs that serve the diverse you in Wichita Falls.

“I cannot believe the response that we’ve seen from the public,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana’s said during last year’s event.

For more information click here.