WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church on Taft Boulevard are teaming up to hold a drive-thru trunk or treat.

The drive-thru will start at the entrance of First Christian Church’s chapel, travel through the church’s parking lot toward First Presbyterian Church’s parking lot and will finish on Harrison Street.

The event starts Sunday, October 24, at 4:30 p.m.