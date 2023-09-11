TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As temperatures finally begin to cool down and autumn quickly approaches, Our Blood Institute has some pretty sweet treats planned for those who donate blood throughout the month of September.

All donors this month will receive a free glow-in-the-dark “Got Guts?” T-shirt and free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo, your one-stop shop for all things wild.

September’s theme is Vein Drain, and Our Blood Institute is encouraging everybody to partake.

“Vein Drain is all about having fun with all things Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to see tomorrow,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “By giving just an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients in immediate need or going through treatment at our local hospitals.”

Don’t miss out on these opportunities all across Texoma to claim your free entrance to the zoo.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: Join OBI at Sacred Heart’s Parish Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Monday, September 18, 2023

Family Pharmacy of Vernon: Look for the Bloodmobile outside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Seymour Community, Hospital and High School: Join OBI in the Seymour ISD Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Quanah High School: Join OBI at the Quanah High School Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Holliday High School: Look for the Bloodmobile outside from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Saturday, September 23, 2023

Wichita Falls Farmers Market: Look for the Bloodmobile outside at 807 Austin St from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Hospice of Wichita Falls: Look for the Bloodmobile outside from noon to 3:30 p.m.



Northside High School: Join OBI in the old gym from 9 a.m. to noon.



Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Iowa Park High School: Join OBI in Iowa Park High School’s auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Friday, September 29, 2023

Electra High School: Join OBI at Electra High School’s library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Anyone at least 16 years old and 125 pounds may donate blood during the upcoming blood donation events.

As OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, your donations directly contribute to the health care system.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Armitage. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like the OKC Zoo who help ensure we have a healthy blood supply for patients in need.”

Appointments to donate can also be made online or by calling (877) 340-8777.