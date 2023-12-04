WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Go for gold and golf for free at the upcoming Virtual Golf Scramble Fundraiser.

The Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes is inviting golfers from the community to go for a hole-in-one and take part in their end-of-year simulated golf tournament coming up on Thursday and Friday, December 7 and 8, 2023.

Happening at Next Level Golf at 3910 Wayne Avenue, the event hopes to raise awareness for what FCA does for the community by spreading the message of faith through coaches and athletes, according to their Facebook page.

Plus, donations raised from the golfing fundraiser will pour back into the FCA’s ministries with local schools, including their Midwestern State University’s campus ministries.

The simulator course will be set to Augusta National Golf Course, and there will be five flight times: three on Thursday and two on Friday.

The golfers will play on two-person teams, and golf balls will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own clubs.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted.

To save your spot, register on the FCA’s website or by scanning the QR code on their Facebook.