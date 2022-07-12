WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An event to help you dispose of any agricultural pesticide waste safely is coming up, courtesy of Texas A&M Agrilife.

Just go to the city of Electra Fairgrounds Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. As an added convenience, you’ll be able to do this while remaining in your vehicle and at no cost.

Accepted items include insecticides, herbicides, and empty or partial metal drums.

Pesticides must be kept in the original containers even if the label is not present.

For a list of items not accepted, see the flyer below: